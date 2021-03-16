Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Alphabet Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Boeing Co

Investment company Axiom Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Alphabet Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Boeing Co, Pfizer Inc, Idacorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Axiom Investment Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Axiom Investment Management LLC owns 131 stocks with a total value of $108 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 1,012 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. New Position Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 1,050 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 84.68% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,202 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 88.73% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 10,241 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 97.84% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 133,228 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2687.78%

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.32. The stock is now traded at around $82.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.89%. The holding were 1,012 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.43 and $181.39, with an estimated average price of $127.42. The stock is now traded at around $174.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $707.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 2,118 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $206.37 and $324.09, with an estimated average price of $276.81. The stock is now traded at around $297.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 957 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.02 and $78.62, with an estimated average price of $61.8. The stock is now traded at around $62.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 759 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.66. The stock is now traded at around $220.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 1,110 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 2687.78%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2054.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 133,228 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 7883.85%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3081.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 127,023 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 129.14%. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.85. The stock is now traded at around $447.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 580.08%. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65. The stock is now traded at around $520.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 10,820 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 125.05%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.38. The stock is now traded at around $527.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 20,358 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 1835.09%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2066.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 22,776 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61.

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Idacorp Inc. The sale prices were between $82.97 and $96.86, with an estimated average price of $91.18.

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.56.

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The sale prices were between $29.85 and $44.02, with an estimated average price of $37.1.

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55.

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.16.

Axiom Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 97.84%. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $123.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.98%. Axiom Investment Management LLC still held 10,241 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 88.73%. The sale prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $234.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.52%. Axiom Investment Management LLC still held 20,202 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 99.6%. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $35.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.18%. Axiom Investment Management LLC still held 925 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 96.55%. The sale prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $155.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.04%. Axiom Investment Management LLC still held 3,429 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 99.59%. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78. The stock is now traded at around $63.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.98%. Axiom Investment Management LLC still held 800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 98.92%. The sale prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $76.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.87%. Axiom Investment Management LLC still held 1,230 shares as of 2020-12-31.