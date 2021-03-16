Dumac, Inc. Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA, 21Vianet Group Inc, Telecom Argentina SA

Investment company Dumac, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, sells IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA, 21Vianet Group Inc, Telecom Argentina SA, Banco Macro SA, BanColombia SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dumac, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Dumac, Inc. owns 35 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Dumac, Inc. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 51.92%. The holding were 2,828,283 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dumac, Inc. initiated holding in Computer Programs and Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.84 and $30.02, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $32.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.92%. The holding were 665,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dumac, Inc. initiated holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.03 and $184.62, with an estimated average price of $131.85. The stock is now traded at around $123.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.33%. The holding were 76,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dumac, Inc. initiated holding in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.86 and $2.27, with an estimated average price of $2.08. The stock is now traded at around $2.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.11%. The holding were 3,660,567 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dumac, Inc. initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $445.24. The stock is now traded at around $350.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 10,353 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dumac, Inc. initiated holding in Lemonade Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.9 and $134.45, with an estimated average price of $74.1. The stock is now traded at around $109.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 17,447 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dumac, Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 233.35%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $230.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 7,717 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dumac, Inc. added to a holding in Pampa Energia SA by 658.87%. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $14.64, with an estimated average price of $12.87. The stock is now traded at around $14.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 93,257 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dumac, Inc. added to a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV by 67.65%. The purchase prices were between $53.5 and $78, with an estimated average price of $67.06. The stock is now traded at around $73.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dumac, Inc. added to a holding in Black Stone Minerals LP by 24.90%. The purchase prices were between $5.95 and $7.57, with an estimated average price of $6.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 176,635 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dumac, Inc. added to a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc by 129.02%. The purchase prices were between $26.7 and $33.24, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $32.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,681 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dumac, Inc. added to a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 113.81%. The purchase prices were between $38.93 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $45.66. The stock is now traded at around $58.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,966 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dumac, Inc. sold out a holding in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA. The sale prices were between $2.9 and $5.09, with an estimated average price of $4.03.

Dumac, Inc. sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.37 and $34.86, with an estimated average price of $26.31.

Dumac, Inc. sold out a holding in Telecom Argentina SA. The sale prices were between $6.41 and $9.12, with an estimated average price of $7.4.

Dumac, Inc. sold out a holding in Banco Macro SA. The sale prices were between $11.74 and $16.98, with an estimated average price of $14.85.

Dumac, Inc. sold out a holding in BanColombia SA. The sale prices were between $24.77 and $41.98, with an estimated average price of $31.31.

Dumac, Inc. sold out a holding in Fang Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $14, with an estimated average price of $11.6.