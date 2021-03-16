>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Tiziano Frateschi
Tiziano Frateschi
Articles (2769)  | Author's Website |

5 Utilities Trading With Low Price-Sales Ratios

DTE Energy makes the list

March 16, 2021 | About: DTE -0.85% ED +0.22% EIX -0.35% PPL -0.04% AEE -0.48%

According to the GuruFocus All-In-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following utilities were trading with low price-sales ratios as of March 16.

DTE Energy

Shares of DTE Energy Co. (DTE) were trading around $125.90 with a price-sales ratio of 2 and a price-earnings ratio of 17.78.

The company has a $24.39 billion market cap. The share price has risen at an annualized rate of 12.46% over the past decade.

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $84.42, suggesting it is overpriced by 49.14%.

6702414647b1a3b66e75dd89e8ddc304.png

The aerospace and defense company's largest guru shareholder is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with 0.25% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.07%.

Consolidated Edison

On Tuesday, Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) was trading around $69.82 per share with a price-sales ratio of 1.91 and a price-earnings ratio of 21.22.

The holding company has a market cap of $23.90 billion. The stock has risen at an annualized rate of 6.84% over the past 10 years.

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $35.21, suggesting it is overpriced by 98.30%.

4e6420de13d43c005e82cae3d7f57740.png

With a 0.23% stake, BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.18%, Simons' firm with 0.19% and George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.

Edison International

Edison International (EIX) was trading around $57.51 on Tuesday with a price-sales ratio of 1.59 and a price-earnings ratio of 29.05.

The U.S. company, which supplies power to customers, has a market cap of $21.81 billion. The stock has risen at an annualized rate of 7.50% over the past decade.

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $21.19, suggesting it is overpriced by 171.40%.

b8a6a116ae81d37559ce9819de788769.png

The company's largest guru shareholder is Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.12% of outstanding shares, followed by Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 1.02% and T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.67%.

PPL

PPL Corp. (PPL) was trading around $27.21 with a price-sales ratio of 2.75 and a price-earnings ratio of 14.17.

The company, which operates in the utilities - regulated industry, has a market cap of $20.92 billion. The stock has risen at an annualized rate of 6.15% over the past decade.

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $20.55, suggesting it is overpriced by 32.41%.

53a7c84a9de3fd0ed6c268bfc9018d72.png

With a 2.45% stake, HOTCHKIS & WILEY is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.67% and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.06%.

Ameren

Ameren Corp. (AEE) shares were trading around $76.07 with a price-sales ratio of 3.27.

The U.S. company, which provides electricity and natural gas, has a $19.27 billion market cap. The share price has risen at an annualized rate of 12.96% over the past decade.

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $60.77, suggesting it is overpriced by 25.18%.

31b0c1d10db298a8646e47a700e852b0.png

The company's largest guru shareholder is T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.53% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23% and Simons' firm with 0.20%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Tiziano Frateschi
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.

Visit Tiziano Frateschi's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Tiziano Frateschi

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)