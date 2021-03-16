5 Utilities Trading With Low Price-Sales Ratios

According to the GuruFocus All-In-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following utilities were trading with low price-sales ratios as of March 16.

DTE Energy

Shares of DTE Energy Co. (DTE) were trading around $125.90 with a price-sales ratio of 2 and a price-earnings ratio of 17.78.

The company has a $24.39 billion market cap. The share price has risen at an annualized rate of 12.46% over the past decade.

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $84.42, suggesting it is overpriced by 49.14%.

The aerospace and defense company's largest guru shareholder is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with 0.25% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.07%.

Consolidated Edison

On Tuesday, Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) was trading around $69.82 per share with a price-sales ratio of 1.91 and a price-earnings ratio of 21.22.

The holding company has a market cap of $23.90 billion. The stock has risen at an annualized rate of 6.84% over the past 10 years.

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $35.21, suggesting it is overpriced by 98.30%.

With a 0.23% stake, BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.18%, Simons' firm with 0.19% and George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.

Edison International

Edison International (EIX) was trading around $57.51 on Tuesday with a price-sales ratio of 1.59 and a price-earnings ratio of 29.05.

The U.S. company, which supplies power to customers, has a market cap of $21.81 billion. The stock has risen at an annualized rate of 7.50% over the past decade.

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $21.19, suggesting it is overpriced by 171.40%.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.12% of outstanding shares, followed by Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 1.02% and T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.67%.

PPL

PPL Corp. (PPL) was trading around $27.21 with a price-sales ratio of 2.75 and a price-earnings ratio of 14.17.

The company, which operates in the utilities - regulated industry, has a market cap of $20.92 billion. The stock has risen at an annualized rate of 6.15% over the past decade.

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $20.55, suggesting it is overpriced by 32.41%.

With a 2.45% stake, HOTCHKIS & WILEY is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.67% and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.06%.

Ameren

Ameren Corp. (AEE) shares were trading around $76.07 with a price-sales ratio of 3.27.

The U.S. company, which provides electricity and natural gas, has a $19.27 billion market cap. The share price has risen at an annualized rate of 12.96% over the past decade.

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $60.77, suggesting it is overpriced by 25.18%.

The company's largest guru shareholder is T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.53% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23% and Simons' firm with 0.20%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

