>
Articles 

Omega Flex Inc (OFLX) President & COO Mark F Albino Sold $3.8 million of Shares

March 16, 2021 | About: OFLX -2.17%

President & COO of Omega Flex Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark F Albino (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of OFLX on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $151 a share. The total sale was $3.8 million.

Omega Flex Inc is a US based company engaged in the manufaturing of flexible metal hose. Omega Flex Inc has a market cap of $1.58 billion; its shares were traded at around $156.600000 with a P/E ratio of 79.61 and P/S ratio of 14.94. The dividend yield of Omega Flex Inc stocks is 0.72%. Omega Flex Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 15.90% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Omega Flex Inc the business predictability rank of 1.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman & CEO Kevin R Hoben sold 25,000 shares of OFLX stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $151. The price of the stock has increased by 3.71% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President & COO Mark F Albino sold 25,000 shares of OFLX stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $151. The price of the stock has increased by 3.71% since.

For the complete insider trading history of OFLX, click here

.

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

