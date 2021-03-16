Aptargroup Inc (ATR) EVP & CFO Robert Kuhn Sold $4.3 million of Shares

EVP & CFO of Aptargroup Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert Kuhn (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of ATR on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $141.85 a share. The total sale was $4.3 million.

AptarGroup, Inc. is a solution provider of packaging delivery solutions for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, food and beverage markets. Aptargroup Inc has a market cap of $9.09 billion; its shares were traded at around $139.505000 with a P/E ratio of 43.46 and P/S ratio of 3.18. The dividend yield of Aptargroup Inc stocks is 1.02%. Aptargroup Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 4.00% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Aptargroup Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Segment President Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of ATR stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $139.44. The price of the stock has increased by 0.05% since.

Director Joanne C Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of ATR stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $132.05. The price of the stock has increased by 5.65% since.

