Nordstrom Inc (JWN) COO Ken Worzel Sold $566,994 of Shares

March 16, 2021 | About: JWN -1.85%

COO of Nordstrom Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ken Worzel (insider trades) sold 13,762 shares of JWN on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $41.2 a share. The total sale was $566,994.

Nordstrom Inc operates as a fashion specialty retailer in the United States. It sells its products through various channels, including Nordstrom full-line stores, Nordstrom Rack off-price stores, Last Chance clearance stores, and Jeffrey boutiques. Nordstrom Inc has a market cap of $7.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $44.830000 with and P/S ratio of 0.65. The dividend yield of Nordstrom Inc stocks is 0.84%.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Erik B Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of JWN stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $37.75. The price of the stock has increased by 18.75% since.
  • CEO Erik B Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of JWN stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $34.75. The price of the stock has increased by 29.01% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO Ken Worzel sold 13,762 shares of JWN stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $41.2. The price of the stock has increased by 8.81% since.
  • Pres. & Chief Brand Officer Peter E Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of JWN stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $37.75. The price of the stock has increased by 18.75% since.

For the complete insider trading history of JWN, click here

.

