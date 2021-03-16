Nordstrom Inc (JWN) COO Ken Worzel Sold $566,994 of Shares

COO of Nordstrom Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ken Worzel (insider trades) sold 13,762 shares of JWN on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $41.2 a share. The total sale was $566,994.

Nordstrom Inc operates as a fashion specialty retailer in the United States. It sells its products through various channels, including Nordstrom full-line stores, Nordstrom Rack off-price stores, Last Chance clearance stores, and Jeffrey boutiques. Nordstrom Inc has a market cap of $7.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $44.830000 with and P/S ratio of 0.65. The dividend yield of Nordstrom Inc stocks is 0.84%.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Erik B Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of JWN stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $37.75. The price of the stock has increased by 18.75% since.

CEO Erik B Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of JWN stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $34.75. The price of the stock has increased by 29.01% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Ken Worzel sold 13,762 shares of JWN stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $41.2. The price of the stock has increased by 8.81% since.

Pres. & Chief Brand Officer Peter E Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of JWN stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $37.75. The price of the stock has increased by 18.75% since.

For the complete insider trading history of JWN, click here