OZ Management LP Buys Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Workday Inc, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Nike Inc, CSX Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company OZ Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Workday Inc, Walmart Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Nike Inc, CSX Corp, Danaher Corp, Charter Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, OZ Management LP. As of 2020Q4, OZ Management LP owns 377 stocks with a total value of $19.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 15,174,000 shares, 46.25% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 227,017 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 178.64% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,688,887 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,283,759 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.71% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 98,876 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.43%

OZ Management LP initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $125.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 2,275,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OZ Management LP initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.48 and $257.71, with an estimated average price of $224.75. The stock is now traded at around $257.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 880,016 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OZ Management LP initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $133.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OZ Management LP initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.55. The stock is now traded at around $150.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 933,756 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OZ Management LP initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.81 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $53.43. The stock is now traded at around $64.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,842,731 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OZ Management LP initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $33.88. The stock is now traded at around $40.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,374,675 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OZ Management LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 178.64%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2082.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 227,017 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OZ Management LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 109.58%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $237.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,335,349 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OZ Management LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 58.71%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $281.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,283,759 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OZ Management LP added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 49.51%. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5. The stock is now traded at around $379.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 642,826 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OZ Management LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 28.43%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3095.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 98,876 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OZ Management LP added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 38.38%. The purchase prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1932.82. The stock is now traded at around $2394.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 109,111 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OZ Management LP sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $65.86.

OZ Management LP sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.58.

OZ Management LP sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $75.93 and $93, with an estimated average price of $86.33.

OZ Management LP sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $1465.03 and $1676.83, with an estimated average price of $1551.75.

OZ Management LP sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $572.58 and $680.76, with an estimated average price of $636.57.

OZ Management LP sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $17.34 and $20.18, with an estimated average price of $18.63.

OZ Management LP reduced to a holding in Autohome Inc by 56.65%. The sale prices were between $92.39 and $105.89, with an estimated average price of $98.91. The stock is now traded at around $94.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. OZ Management LP still held 616,193 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OZ Management LP reduced to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 99.07%. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94. The stock is now traded at around $59.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. OZ Management LP still held 17,542 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OZ Management LP reduced to a holding in JOYY Inc by 61.5%. The sale prices were between $73.66 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $86. The stock is now traded at around $116.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. OZ Management LP still held 349,792 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OZ Management LP reduced to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 48.53%. The sale prices were between $222 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $238.28. The stock is now traded at around $286.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. OZ Management LP still held 179,154 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OZ Management LP reduced to a holding in AGNC Investment Corp by 40.54%. The sale prices were between $13.87 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $14.8. The stock is now traded at around $16.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. OZ Management LP still held 2,200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OZ Management LP reduced to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 50.29%. The sale prices were between $97.66 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $102.93. The stock is now traded at around $97.102300. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. OZ Management LP still held 183,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.