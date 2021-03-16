>
Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) Director, Pres & CEO of Sub Eric E Silagy Sold $2.2 million of Shares

March 16, 2021 | About: NEE -0.19%

Director, Pres & CEO of Sub of Nextera Energy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Eric E Silagy (insider trades) sold 28,564 shares of NEE on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $75.63 a share. The total sale was $2.2 million.

NextEra Energy Inc is an electric power company in North America. It generates renewable energy from wind and sun. The company also owns generation, transmission and distribution facilities and has investments in gas infrastructure assets. Nextera Energy Inc has a market cap of $147.49 billion; its shares were traded at around $75.255000 with a P/E ratio of 50.69 and P/S ratio of 8.26. The dividend yield of Nextera Energy Inc stocks is 1.90%. Nextera Energy Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 6.00% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Director, Pres & CEO of Sub Eric E Silagy sold 28,564 shares of NEE stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $75.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.5% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director of Sub James L Robo sold 118,000 shares of NEE stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $76.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.01% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NEE, click here

.

