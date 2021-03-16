Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Buys MercadoLibre Inc, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Enel Americas SA, Vanguard Health Care ETF

Investment company Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos (Current Portfolio) buys MercadoLibre Inc, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, iShares Latin America 40 ETF, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Enel Americas SA, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos. As of 2020Q4, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos owns 45 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IWM,

IWM, Added Positions: MELI, ITUB, PBR, ILF, VALE, SQM, VLRS, XLB, EWA, EWC, XLY, AGG,

MELI, ITUB, PBR, ILF, VALE, SQM, VLRS, XLB, EWA, EWC, XLY, AGG, Reduced Positions: VGT, XLF, XLP, HYG, XLC, GXC, AAXJ, EEM, IEV, SPY, XLV, ECH, IVV, QUAL, XLI, MTUM, VLUE, EWZ,

VGT, XLF, XLP, HYG, XLC, GXC, AAXJ, EEM, IEV, SPY, XLV, ECH, IVV, QUAL, XLI, MTUM, VLUE, EWZ, Sold Out: ENIA, VHT, IBB, IRCP,

MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 20,404 shares, 19.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.04% Vale SA (VALE) - 1,812,357 shares, 17.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.48% Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 2,606,497 shares, 16.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.25% Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) - 1,653,753 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 185.78% Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (VLRS) - 698,274 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.90%

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $230.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,252 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 31.04%. The purchase prices were between $1079.33 and $1732.39, with an estimated average price of $1414.87. The stock is now traded at around $1550.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.69%. The holding were 20,404 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos added to a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA by 185.78%. The purchase prices were between $3.98 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $5.16. The stock is now traded at around $4.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 1,653,753 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 26.25%. The purchase prices were between $6.47 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $8.9. The stock is now traded at around $8.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 2,606,497 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos added to a holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 230.00%. The purchase prices were between $20.61 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 83,565 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos added to a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA by 30.32%. The purchase prices were between $32.51 and $49.74, with an estimated average price of $42.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 88,128 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 236.25%. The purchase prices were between $61.63 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,230 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos sold out a holding in Enel Americas SA. The sale prices were between $6.3 and $8.3, with an estimated average price of $7.31.

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $197.36 and $223.73, with an estimated average price of $213.2.

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $130.32 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $142.96.

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos sold out a holding in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA. The sale prices were between $6.97 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $9.22.

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos reduced to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.43%. The sale prices were between $297.4 and $355.36, with an estimated average price of $328.74. The stock is now traded at around $363.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.3%. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos still held 13,212 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos reduced to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 39.77%. The sale prices were between $23.48 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $34.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos still held 68,089 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos reduced to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 69.78%. The sale prices were between $61.74 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $65.63. The stock is now traded at around $66.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.81%. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos still held 6,614 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8%. The sale prices were between $81.84 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $84.4. The stock is now traded at around $86.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos still held 36,641 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos reduced to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 37.28%. The sale prices were between $58.65 and $67.48, with an estimated average price of $63.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos still held 23,755 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos reduced to a holding in SPDR S&P China ETF by 28.83%. The sale prices were between $117.79 and $131.02, with an estimated average price of $126.31. The stock is now traded at around $136.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos still held 15,626 shares as of 2020-12-31.