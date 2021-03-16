Golub Capital Bdc Inc (GBDC) CEO David Golub Bought $59,400 of Shares

CEO of Golub Capital Bdc Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Golub (insider trades) bought 4,000 shares of GBDC on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $14.85 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $59,400.

Golub Capital BDC Inc is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in senior secured and one stop loans in U.S. middle-market companies. Golub Capital Bdc Inc has a market cap of $2.44 billion; its shares were traded at around $14.605000 with a P/E ratio of 33.26 and P/S ratio of 28.41. The dividend yield of Golub Capital Bdc Inc stocks is 7.93%.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO David Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $14.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.38% since.

CEO David Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $14.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.24% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $14.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.65% since.

Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $14.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.38% since.

Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $14.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.24% since.

