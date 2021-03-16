Cactus Inc (WHD) Senior VP & COO Joel Bender Sold $49.8 million of Shares

Senior VP & COO of Cactus Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Joel Bender (insider trades) sold 1,630,712 shares of WHD on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $30.56 a share. The total sale was $49.8 million.

Cactus Inc is primarily engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of wellheads and pressure control equipment. Its principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. Cactus Inc has a market cap of $2.4 billion; its shares were traded at around $31.750000 with a P/E ratio of 44.73 and P/S ratio of 6.88. The dividend yield of Cactus Inc stocks is 1.13%. Cactus Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 32.50% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO, 10% Owner Scott Bender sold 1,624,112 shares of WHD stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $30.56. The price of the stock has increased by 3.89% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

VP, CFO and Treasurer Stephen Tadlock sold 12,500 shares of WHD stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $30.56. The price of the stock has increased by 3.89% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Michael Y Mcgovern sold 35,000 shares of WHD stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $30.56. The price of the stock has increased by 3.89% since.

Director Gary L Rosenthal sold 15,000 shares of WHD stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $30.56. The price of the stock has increased by 3.89% since.

Director John A Odonnell sold 25,000 shares of WHD stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $30.56. The price of the stock has increased by 3.89% since.

Director Alan Semple sold 25,000 shares of WHD stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $30.56. The price of the stock has increased by 3.89% since.

