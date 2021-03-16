Adapthealth Corp (AHCO) COO Shaw Rietkerk Sold $2 million of Shares

COO of Adapthealth Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Shaw Rietkerk (insider trades) sold 55,000 shares of AHCO on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $37.23 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp is a shell company. Adapthealth Corp has a market cap of $4.94 billion; its shares were traded at around $38.070000 with and P/S ratio of 1.92.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of AHCO stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $37.23. The price of the stock has increased by 2.26% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AHCO, click here