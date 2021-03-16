Cps Technologies Corp (CPSH) CEO Grant C Bennett Sold $800,000 of Shares

CEO of Cps Technologies Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Grant C Bennett (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of CPSH on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $16 a share. The total sale was $800,000.

CPS Technologies Corp provides material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense and oil and gas end markets. Cps Technologies Corp has a market cap of $196.915 million; its shares were traded at around $14.810000 with a P/E ratio of 211.56 and P/S ratio of 9.42.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Grant C Bennett sold 50,000 shares of CPSH stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $16. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.44% since.

CEO, 10% Owner Grant C Bennett sold 100,000 shares of CPSH stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $15.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.73% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Charles Kellogg Griffith Jr sold 2,500 shares of CPSH stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $17.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.03% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Ralph M Norwood sold 60,000 shares of CPSH stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $19.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 22.46% since.

Director Thomas M Culligan sold 25,862 shares of CPSH stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $17.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.26% since.

Director Daniel C Snow sold 108,949 shares of CPSH stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $18.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 22.01% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CPSH, click here