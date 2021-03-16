>
Articles 

Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) EVP and General Counsel James Gallagher Sold $572,880 of Shares

March 16, 2021 | About: AMCX +0.18%

EVP and General Counsel of Amc Networks Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James Gallagher (insider trades) sold 7,000 shares of AMCX on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $81.84 a share. The total sale was $572,880.

AMC Networks Inc is a player in the media industry. The company owns and operates several of cable television's brands delivering high quality content to audiences and a valuable platform to distributors and advertisers. Amc Networks Inc has a market cap of $3.16 billion; its shares were traded at around $76.310000 with a P/E ratio of 16.53 and P/S ratio of 1.39. Amc Networks Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 14.90% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Amc Networks Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP and General Counsel James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of AMCX stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $81.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.76% since.
  • EVP and General Counsel James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of AMCX stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $68.6. The price of the stock has increased by 11.24% since.
  • EVP & Chief Accounting Officer Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of AMCX stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $72.27. The price of the stock has increased by 5.59% since.
  • Member of 13(d) Group F. Dolan Children Trus Charles sold 47,864 shares of AMCX stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $66.96. The price of the stock has increased by 13.96% since.
  • Member of 13(d) Group Kathleen Margaret Dolan sold 47,864 shares of AMCX stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $66.96. The price of the stock has increased by 13.96% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AMCX, click here

.

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

