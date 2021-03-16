Workiva Inc (WK) EVP and Chief Customer Officer Mithun Banarjee Sold $1.5 million of Shares

EVP and Chief Customer Officer of Workiva Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mithun Banarjee (insider trades) sold 15,225 shares of WK on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $97.49 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Workiva Inc provides a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collaboratively collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. Workiva Inc has a market cap of $4.75 billion; its shares were traded at around $95.860000 with and P/S ratio of 13.22. Workiva Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 6.40% over the past 5 years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Michael M Crow sold 5,000 shares of WK stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $100. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.14% since.

Director Robert H Herz sold 5,848 shares of WK stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $99.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.49% since.

Executive VP & CTO, 10% Owner Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of WK stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $101.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.64% since.

