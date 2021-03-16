Donaldson Co Inc (DCI) Chairman, President and CEO Tod E. Carpenter Sold $1.3 million of Shares

Chairman, President and CEO of Donaldson Co Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Tod E. Carpenter (insider trades) sold 21,398 shares of DCI on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $61.45 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Donaldson Co Inc is a provider of industrial goods. It manufactures filtration systems such as dust, fume, and mist collectors. Donaldson Co Inc has a market cap of $7.64 billion; its shares were traded at around $60.560000 with a P/E ratio of 31.54 and P/S ratio of 3.04. The dividend yield of Donaldson Co Inc stocks is 1.38%. Donaldson Co Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 4.80% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Donaldson Co Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President and CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 21,398 shares of DCI stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $61.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.45% since.

Chairman, President and CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 500 shares of DCI stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $61.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.54% since.

Chairman, President and CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of DCI stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $61.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.67% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Willard D Oberton sold 4,400 shares of DCI stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $60.2. The price of the stock has increased by 0.6% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DCI, click here