Kforce Inc (KFRC) CEO David L Dunkel Sold $1.3 million of Shares

CEO of Kforce Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David L Dunkel (insider trades) sold 24,729 shares of KFRC on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $54.1 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Kforce Inc is a staffing solutions provider. It specializes in proving professional and technical staffing services to varied markets. Kforce Inc has a market cap of $1.16 billion; its shares were traded at around $52.520000 with a P/E ratio of 20.16 and P/S ratio of 0.80. The dividend yield of Kforce Inc stocks is 1.58%. Kforce Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 7.40% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO David L Dunkel sold 5,271 shares of KFRC stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $54.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.88% since.

CEO David L Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of KFRC stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $54.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.02% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Ralph Struzziero sold 3,850 shares of KFRC stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $54.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.54% since.

Director N John Simmons sold 2,000 shares of KFRC stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $52.2. The price of the stock has increased by 0.61% since.

Director Ralph Struzziero sold 5,000 shares of KFRC stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $50.15. The price of the stock has increased by 4.73% since.

COO Kye L. Mitchell sold 18,440 shares of KFRC stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $46.33. The price of the stock has increased by 13.36% since.

