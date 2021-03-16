>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Mckesson Corp (MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler Sold $1 million of Shares

March 16, 2021 | About: MCK -1.23%

CEO of Mckesson Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian S. Tyler (insider trades) sold 5,511 shares of MCK on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $186.66 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

McKesson Corp provides medicines, pharmaceutical supplies, information and care management products and services across the healthcare industry. It operates with two segments namely McKesson Distribution Solutions and McKesson Technology Solutions. Mckesson Corp has a market cap of $29.69 billion; its shares were traded at around $186.540000 with and P/S ratio of 0.13. The dividend yield of Mckesson Corp stocks is 0.89%. Mckesson Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 3.60% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of MCK stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $186.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.06% since.
  • CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of MCK stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $183.38. The price of the stock has increased by 1.72% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MCK, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)