>
Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) EVP, CFO & Treasurer Josh Hirsberg Sold $2.4 million of Shares

March 16, 2021 | About: BYD -3.9%

EVP, CFO & Treasurer of Boyd Gaming Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Josh Hirsberg (insider trades) sold 36,787 shares of BYD on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $65.18 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

Boyd Gaming Corp owns and operates more than twenty gaming properties in about seven states. Boyd operates its business into Gaming, Food and beverage and Room segment, out of which it derives majority of its revenue from Gaming segment. Boyd Gaming Corp has a market cap of $6.97 billion; its shares were traded at around $62.350000 with and P/S ratio of 3.26. Boyd Gaming Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 1.40% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Keith Smith sold 100,000 shares of BYD stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $61.72. The price of the stock has increased by 1.02% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP, CFO & Treasurer Josh Hirsberg sold 36,787 shares of BYD stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $65.18. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.34% since.
  • EVP, CFO & Treasurer Josh Hirsberg sold 25,510 shares of BYD stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $61.99. The price of the stock has increased by 0.58% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Robert L Boughner sold 14,811 shares of BYD stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $61.62. The price of the stock has increased by 1.18% since.
  • Executive Vice President Stephen S. Thompson sold 16,209 shares of BYD stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $61.54. The price of the stock has increased by 1.32% since.
  • Executive Vice President Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of BYD stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $60.47. The price of the stock has increased by 3.11% since.
  • Vice President William R Boyd sold 4,400 shares of BYD stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $61.5. The price of the stock has increased by 1.38% since.
  • Executive Vice President Ted Bogich sold 14,964 shares of BYD stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $57.86. The price of the stock has increased by 7.76% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BYD, click here

