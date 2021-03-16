Ecolab Inc (ECL) EVP, GC & SECRETARY Michael C. Mccormick Sold $1.1 million of Shares

EVP, GC & SECRETARY of Ecolab Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael C. Mccormick (insider trades) sold 5,173 shares of ECL on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $214.59 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Ecolab Inc produces and markets cleaning and sanitation products for the hospitality, healthcare, and industrial markets. It offers a variety of products and services, which include dish and laundry washing systems, pest control, and repair services. Ecolab Inc has a market cap of $60.87 billion; its shares were traded at around $212.950000 with and P/S ratio of 4.99. The dividend yield of Ecolab Inc stocks is 0.89%. Ecolab Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 5.90% over the past 10 years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP & CORPORATE CONTROLLER Scott D Kirkland sold 39 shares of ECL stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $215.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.13% since.

EVP - SPECIAL INITIATIVES Jerome Charton sold 250 shares of ECL stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $216.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.46% since.

EVP - INNOV & TRANSF Jill S Wyant sold 2,613 shares of ECL stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $214.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.75% since.

