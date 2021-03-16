>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Ecolab Inc (ECL) EVP, GC & SECRETARY Michael C. Mccormick Sold $1.1 million of Shares

March 16, 2021 | About: ECL -1.12%

EVP, GC & SECRETARY of Ecolab Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael C. Mccormick (insider trades) sold 5,173 shares of ECL on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $214.59 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Ecolab Inc produces and markets cleaning and sanitation products for the hospitality, healthcare, and industrial markets. It offers a variety of products and services, which include dish and laundry washing systems, pest control, and repair services. Ecolab Inc has a market cap of $60.87 billion; its shares were traded at around $212.950000 with and P/S ratio of 4.99. The dividend yield of Ecolab Inc stocks is 0.89%. Ecolab Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 5.90% over the past 10 years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP & CORPORATE CONTROLLER Scott D Kirkland sold 39 shares of ECL stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $215.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.13% since.
  • EVP, GC & SECRETARY Michael C. Mccormick sold 5,173 shares of ECL stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $214.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.76% since.
  • EVP - SPECIAL INITIATIVES Jerome Charton sold 250 shares of ECL stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $216.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.46% since.
  • EVP - INNOV & TRANSF Jill S Wyant sold 2,613 shares of ECL stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $214.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.75% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ECL, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)