10x Genomics Inc (TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov Sold $2.4 million of Shares

CEO of 10x Genomics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Serge Saxonov (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of TXG on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $157.04 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

10x Genomics Inc has a market cap of $18.35 billion; its shares were traded at around $168.770000 with and P/S ratio of 57.61.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of TXG stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $157.04. The price of the stock has increased by 7.47% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of TXG stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $147.3. The price of the stock has increased by 14.58% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

See Remarks, 10% Owner Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of TXG stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $156.98. The price of the stock has increased by 7.51% since.

Chief Commercial Officer Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of TXG stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $157.01. The price of the stock has increased by 7.49% since.

Director John R Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of TXG stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $183.18. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.87% since.

Director John R Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of TXG stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $193. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.55% since.

