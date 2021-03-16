Gentherm Inc (THRM) President & CEO Phillip Eyler Sold $3.9 million of Shares

President & CEO of Gentherm Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Phillip Eyler (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of THRM on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $78.95 a share. The total sale was $3.9 million.

Gentherm Inc is an automotive parts manufacturer. The business activities of the group are functioned through Automotive and Industrial segments. Its portfolio comprises of thermal temperature control devices and seat comfort cable systems. Gentherm Inc has a market cap of $2.66 billion; its shares were traded at around $80.850000 with a P/E ratio of 45.16 and P/S ratio of 2.91. Gentherm Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 13.10% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Phillip Eyler sold 50,000 shares of THRM stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $78.95. The price of the stock has increased by 2.41% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Ex VP, CFO & Treasurer Matteo Anversa sold 1,500 shares of THRM stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $80.74. The price of the stock has increased by 0.14% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP Global Sales Paul Cameron Giberson sold 1,622 shares of THRM stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $80.72. The price of the stock has increased by 0.16% since.

Senior VP IR and FPA Yijing Brentano sold 1,000 shares of THRM stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $78.04. The price of the stock has increased by 3.6% since.

Senior VP IR and FPA Yijing Brentano sold 500 shares of THRM stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $77.07. The price of the stock has increased by 4.9% since.

VP and General Counsel Wayne S Kauffman Iii sold 7,000 shares of THRM stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $72.73. The price of the stock has increased by 11.16% since.

SVP Global Sales Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of THRM stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $72.67. The price of the stock has increased by 11.26% since.

