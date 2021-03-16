Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) President, CEO and Chairman Jeffrey W. Edwards Sold $33.1 million of Shares

President, CEO and Chairman of Installed Building Products Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey W. Edwards (insider trades) sold 300,000 shares of IBP on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $110.25 a share. The total sale was $33.1 million.

Installed Building Products Inc is engaged in the installation of insulation, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. Installed Building Products Inc has a market cap of $3.38 billion; its shares were traded at around $114.200000 with a P/E ratio of 34.82 and P/S ratio of 2.06. The dividend yield of Installed Building Products Inc stocks is 0.25%. Installed Building Products Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 29.60% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

