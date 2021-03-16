>
Articles 

Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) President, CEO and Chairman Jeffrey W. Edwards Sold $33.1 million of Shares

March 16, 2021 | About: IBP -3.77%

President, CEO and Chairman of Installed Building Products Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey W. Edwards (insider trades) sold 300,000 shares of IBP on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $110.25 a share. The total sale was $33.1 million.

Installed Building Products Inc is engaged in the installation of insulation, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. Installed Building Products Inc has a market cap of $3.38 billion; its shares were traded at around $114.200000 with a P/E ratio of 34.82 and P/S ratio of 2.06. The dividend yield of Installed Building Products Inc stocks is 0.25%. Installed Building Products Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 29.60% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President, CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 300,000 shares of IBP stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $110.25. The price of the stock has increased by 3.58% since.

For the complete insider trading history of IBP, click here

.

