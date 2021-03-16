Seagate Technology Plc (STX) EVP, Global Sales Ban Seng Teh Sold $1.6 million of Shares

EVP, Global Sales of Seagate Technology Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ban Seng Teh (insider trades) sold 20,357 shares of STX on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $76.72 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Seagate Technology PLC is a producer of hard disk drives (HDD) globally. It designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of HDDs used in desktop PC, notebook PC, game consoles, digital video recorders, and enterprise storage markets. Seagate Technology Plc has a market cap of $17.48 billion; its shares were traded at around $75.480000 with a P/E ratio of 19.66 and P/S ratio of 1.94. The dividend yield of Seagate Technology Plc stocks is 3.47%. Seagate Technology Plc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 2.60% over the past 10 years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Stephen J Luczo sold 244,384 shares of STX stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $76.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.55% since.

EVP, Global Sales Ban Seng Teh sold 20,357 shares of STX stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $76.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.62% since.

Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of STX stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $77.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.46% since.

Director Stephen J Luczo sold 127,600 shares of STX stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $74.47. The price of the stock has increased by 1.36% since.

SVP, CLO & Corporate Secretary Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of STX stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $73.2. The price of the stock has increased by 3.11% since.

For the complete insider trading history of STX, click here