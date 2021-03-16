Carret Asset Management, Llc Buys iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF, Sells Citigroup Inc, Hormel Foods Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Carret Asset Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, TJX Inc, sells Citigroup Inc, Hormel Foods Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carret Asset Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Carret Asset Management, Llc owns 238 stocks with a total value of $729 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IAT, TJX, CLDR, MDT, MU, ENPH, VRT, WORK, CCL, GEF, ILMN, YUM, HDV, VV, BNGO,

IAT, TJX, CLDR, MDT, MU, ENPH, VRT, WORK, CCL, GEF, ILMN, YUM, HDV, VV, BNGO, Added Positions: IVW, COST, BABA, VUG, IIVI, GS, BX, IYW, AKAM, IEO, LHX, IWM, MS, DVY, EBAY, AVGO, NFLX, UBER, AMZN, DHI, V, IWR, IWD, OEF, WPC, PGR, IVV, ITW, HON, FDX, DBX, UNH, UL, WEC, BMY, ED, MRK, NVS, PH, PEG, KHC, T, XEL, NSC, IJH, NEE, FNB, CR, BDRBF, CERN, MDY, VIAC, RSP, XLRE,

IVW, COST, BABA, VUG, IIVI, GS, BX, IYW, AKAM, IEO, LHX, IWM, MS, DVY, EBAY, AVGO, NFLX, UBER, AMZN, DHI, V, IWR, IWD, OEF, WPC, PGR, IVV, ITW, HON, FDX, DBX, UNH, UL, WEC, BMY, ED, MRK, NVS, PH, PEG, KHC, T, XEL, NSC, IJH, NEE, FNB, CR, BDRBF, CERN, MDY, VIAC, RSP, XLRE, Reduced Positions: PEN, C, HRL, MET, BRK.B, DAL, CVX, IBM, COP, CTVA, XOM, PNC, JPM, VTV, CMCSA, IP, HD, D, USB, JNJ, NVDA, GOOGL, AXAHY, MAR, EMN, RTX, DIS, WFC, CSCO, CHD, AXP, CARR, QCOM, TXN, UNM, PYPL, IQV, HIG, ETN, XLF, AMP, VB, BDX, KO, GLW, DHR, DD, FNF, FITB, KEY, IWF, SCHX, SCHV, EEM, EFA, PFF, MDLZ, MPC, HCA, PM, HBI, SYK, SWK, PFG, PEI, LOW, GILD, GE, DE, BK, IVZ, AFL,

PEN, C, HRL, MET, BRK.B, DAL, CVX, IBM, COP, CTVA, XOM, PNC, JPM, VTV, CMCSA, IP, HD, D, USB, JNJ, NVDA, GOOGL, AXAHY, MAR, EMN, RTX, DIS, WFC, CSCO, CHD, AXP, CARR, QCOM, TXN, UNM, PYPL, IQV, HIG, ETN, XLF, AMP, VB, BDX, KO, GLW, DHR, DD, FNF, FITB, KEY, IWF, SCHX, SCHV, EEM, EFA, PFF, MDLZ, MPC, HCA, PM, HBI, SYK, SWK, PFG, PEI, LOW, GILD, GE, DE, BK, IVZ, AFL, Sold Out: WBA, VTRS, BP, GIS, LQMT,

For the details of CARRET ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carret+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 438,254 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 152,008 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 167,908 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96% Penumbra Inc (PEN) - 119,051 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.75% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,496 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%

Carret Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.55 and $45.34, with an estimated average price of $40.19. The stock is now traded at around $57.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 22,525 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carret Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $60.88. The stock is now traded at around $66.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,314 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carret Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Cloudera Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $15, with an estimated average price of $11.47. The stock is now traded at around $12.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 41,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carret Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.43 and $181.39, with an estimated average price of $127.42. The stock is now traded at around $166.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carret Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.5. The stock is now traded at around $91.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carret Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.21. The stock is now traded at around $118.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,483 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carret Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.45%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 45,901 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carret Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 267.85%. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.87. The stock is now traded at around $327.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,389 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carret Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 109.11%. The purchase prices were between $220.36 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.23. The stock is now traded at around $258.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,568 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carret Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 51.51%. The purchase prices were between $41.74 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $71.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 31,325 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carret Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 32.96%. The purchase prices were between $50.29 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $58.31. The stock is now traded at around $74.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 41,958 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carret Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 309.20%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $88.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,892 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carret Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.78.

Carret Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Carret Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $58.36 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $60.46.

Carret Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.88.

Carret Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Liquidmetal Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $0.08 and $0.13, with an estimated average price of $0.1.

Carret Asset Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 45.95%. The sale prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $73.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Carret Asset Management, Llc still held 37,827 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carret Asset Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Hormel Foods Corp by 32.16%. The sale prices were between $46.44 and $52.51, with an estimated average price of $48.78. The stock is now traded at around $48.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Carret Asset Management, Llc still held 38,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carret Asset Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 51.58%. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.45. The stock is now traded at around $49.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Carret Asset Management, Llc still held 13,355 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carret Asset Management, Llc reduced to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 49.99%. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $36.93. The stock is now traded at around $56.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Carret Asset Management, Llc still held 13,293 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carret Asset Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Corteva Inc by 42.03%. The sale prices were between $29.37 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $35.85. The stock is now traded at around $46.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Carret Asset Management, Llc still held 13,724 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carret Asset Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 23.09%. The sale prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.55. The stock is now traded at around $150.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Carret Asset Management, Llc still held 3,996 shares as of 2020-12-31.