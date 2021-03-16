>
Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW) President and CEO Kevin Holleran Bought $136,000 of Shares

March 16, 2021 | About: HAYW -1%

President and CEO of Hayward Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin Holleran (insider trades) bought 8,000 shares of HAYW on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $17 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $136,000.

Hayward Holdings Inc has a market cap of $3.88 billion; its shares were traded at around $16.900000 with and P/S ratio of 4.42.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Kevin Holleran bought 8,000 shares of HAYW stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $17. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.59% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Senior VP and CFO Eifion Jones bought 6,500 shares of HAYW stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $17. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.59% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Lawrence Harris Silber bought 10,000 shares of HAYW stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $17. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.59% since.
  • President, North America Rick Roetken bought 1,500 shares of HAYW stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $17. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.59% since.
  • VP and Corporate Controller Michael Colicchio bought 1,500 shares of HAYW stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $17. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.59% since.
  • Director Lori A Walker bought 2,000 shares of HAYW stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $17. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.59% since.
  • Director Arthur L Soucy bought 5,550 shares of HAYW stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $17. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.59% since.

.

