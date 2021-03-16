Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW) President and CEO Kevin Holleran Bought $136,000 of Shares

President and CEO of Hayward Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin Holleran (insider trades) bought 8,000 shares of HAYW on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $17 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $136,000.
Hayward Holdings Inc has a market cap of $3.88 billion; its shares were traded at around $16.900000 with and P/S ratio of 4.42.
CEO Recent Trades:
- President and CEO Kevin Holleran bought 8,000 shares of HAYW stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $17. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.59% since.
CFO Recent Trades:
- Senior VP and CFO Eifion Jones bought 6,500 shares of HAYW stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $17. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.59% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- Director Lawrence Harris Silber bought 10,000 shares of HAYW stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $17. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.59% since.
- President, North America Rick Roetken bought 1,500 shares of HAYW stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $17. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.59% since.
- VP and Corporate Controller Michael Colicchio bought 1,500 shares of HAYW stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $17. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.59% since.
- Director Lori A Walker bought 2,000 shares of HAYW stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $17. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.59% since.
- Director Arthur L Soucy bought 5,550 shares of HAYW stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $17. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.59% since.
For the complete insider trading history of HAYW, click here.