Asana Inc (ASAN) COO Chris Farinacci Sold $832,479 of Shares

March 16, 2021 | About: ASAN +1.96%

COO of Asana Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Chris Farinacci (insider trades) sold 26,072 shares of ASAN on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $31.93 a share. The total sale was $832,479.

Asana Inc has a market cap of $5.31 billion; its shares were traded at around $33.340000 with and P/S ratio of 20.73.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Tim M Wan sold 40,000 shares of ASAN stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $32.85. The price of the stock has increased by 1.49% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Lorrie M Norrington bought 6,200 shares of ASAN stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $32.12. The price of the stock has increased by 3.8% since.
  • GC, Corporate Secretary Eleanor B Lacey sold 21,500 shares of ASAN stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $32.84. The price of the stock has increased by 1.52% since.
  • COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of ASAN stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $31.93. The price of the stock has increased by 4.42% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ASAN, click here

.

