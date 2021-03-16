Asana Inc (ASAN) COO Chris Farinacci Sold $832,479 of Shares

COO of Asana Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Chris Farinacci (insider trades) sold 26,072 shares of ASAN on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $31.93 a share. The total sale was $832,479.

Asana Inc has a market cap of $5.31 billion; its shares were traded at around $33.340000 with and P/S ratio of 20.73.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Tim M Wan sold 40,000 shares of ASAN stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $32.85. The price of the stock has increased by 1.49% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Lorrie M Norrington bought 6,200 shares of ASAN stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $32.12. The price of the stock has increased by 3.8% since.

GC, Corporate Secretary Eleanor B Lacey sold 21,500 shares of ASAN stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $32.84. The price of the stock has increased by 1.52% since.

