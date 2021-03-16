>
Polaris Inc (PII) CFO, SVP-Corp Dev Pres-Adj Mrk Robert Paul Mack Sold $1.1 million of Shares

March 16, 2021 | About: PII -2.47%

CFO, SVP-Corp Dev Pres-Adj Mrk of Polaris Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert Paul Mack (insider trades) sold 8,048 shares of PII on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $140 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Polaris Industries Inc designs and manufactures powersports vehicles including Off-Road Vehicles, All-Terrain Vehicles, side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Commercial, Government and Defense vehicles. Polaris Inc has a market cap of $8.49 billion; its shares were traded at around $137.040000 with a P/E ratio of 72.13 and P/S ratio of 1.23. The dividend yield of Polaris Inc stocks is 1.81%. Polaris Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 5.50% over the past 10 years.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO, SVP-Corp Dev Pres-Adj Mrk Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of PII stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $140. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.11% since.
  • CFO, SVP-Corp Dev Pres-Adj Mrk Robert Paul Mack sold 18,907 shares of PII stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $132.13. The price of the stock has increased by 3.72% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP-CHRO James P Williams sold 30,000 shares of PII stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $138.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.3% since.
  • President-Motorcycles & Int'l Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of PII stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $140. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.11% since.
  • SVP-Gen Counsel & Secretary Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 8,921 shares of PII stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $140.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.14% since.
  • President - PG&A Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of PII stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $133.55. The price of the stock has increased by 2.61% since.
  • SVP-CHRO James P Williams sold 24,806 shares of PII stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $133.79. The price of the stock has increased by 2.43% since.

