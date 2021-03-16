Ross Stores Inc (ROST) Group President, COO Michael J. Hartshorn Sold $1.5 million of Shares

Group President, COO of Ross Stores Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael J. Hartshorn (insider trades) sold 12,460 shares of ROST on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $123.26 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Ross Stores Inc is the off-price apparel and home fashion chains which is engaged in selling name-brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions to middle-income consumers. Ross Stores Inc has a market cap of $43.98 billion; its shares were traded at around $123.390000 with a P/E ratio of 536.46 and P/S ratio of 3.49. The dividend yield of Ross Stores Inc stocks is 0.47%. Ross Stores Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 5.10% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of ROST stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $123.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.27% since.

CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of ROST stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $111.7. The price of the stock has increased by 10.47% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of ROST stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $122.62. The price of the stock has increased by 0.63% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President, Ops. & Technology Michael K Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of ROST stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $123.49. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.08% since.

President, CMO dd's DISCOUNTS Brian R. Morrow sold 25,323 shares of ROST stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $123.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.16% since.

Chairman of the Board Michael Balmuth sold 41,901 shares of ROST stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $112.11. The price of the stock has increased by 10.06% since.

President, Ops. & Technology Michael K Kobayashi sold 200 shares of ROST stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $113.79. The price of the stock has increased by 8.44% since.

