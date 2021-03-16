Yellow Corp (YELL) CEO Darren Hawkins Sold $1,000,000 of Shares

CEO of Yellow Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Darren Hawkins (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of YELL on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $10 a share. The total sale was $1,000,000.

YRC Worldwide Inc offers transportation services. It has a comprehensive less-than-truckload networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. Yellow Corp has a market cap of $463.176 million; its shares were traded at around $9.050000 with and P/S ratio of 0.08.

CEO Darren Hawkins sold 100,000 shares of YELL stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.5% since.

Chief Commercial Officer Jason William Bergman sold 21,275 shares of YELL stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $7. The price of the stock has increased by 29.29% since.

