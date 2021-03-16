>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Cubesmart (CUBE) CFO Timothy M Martin Sold $1.3 million of Shares

March 16, 2021 | About: CUBE -0.1%

CFO of Cubesmart (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Timothy M Martin (insider trades) sold 34,014 shares of CUBE on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $38.32 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

CubeSmart is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages self-storage facilities throughout the United States. Its portfolio consists of buildings with numerous enclosed storage areas for both residential and commercial customers. Cubesmart has a market cap of $7.68 billion; its shares were traded at around $38.480000 with a P/E ratio of 45.28 and P/S ratio of 11.04. The dividend yield of Cubesmart stocks is 3.46%. Cubesmart had an annual average EBITDA growth of 8.70% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Cubesmart the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Christopher P Marr sold 30,000 shares of CUBE stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $38.41. The price of the stock has increased by 0.18% since.
  • CEO Christopher P Marr sold 10,000 shares of CUBE stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $37.5. The price of the stock has increased by 2.61% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Timothy M Martin sold 34,014 shares of CUBE stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $38.32. The price of the stock has increased by 0.42% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CUBE, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)