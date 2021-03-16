Cubesmart (CUBE) CFO Timothy M Martin Sold $1.3 million of Shares

CFO of Cubesmart (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Timothy M Martin (insider trades) sold 34,014 shares of CUBE on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $38.32 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

CubeSmart is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages self-storage facilities throughout the United States. Its portfolio consists of buildings with numerous enclosed storage areas for both residential and commercial customers. Cubesmart has a market cap of $7.68 billion; its shares were traded at around $38.480000 with a P/E ratio of 45.28 and P/S ratio of 11.04. The dividend yield of Cubesmart stocks is 3.46%. Cubesmart had an annual average EBITDA growth of 8.70% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Cubesmart the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Christopher P Marr sold 30,000 shares of CUBE stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $38.41. The price of the stock has increased by 0.18% since.

CEO Christopher P Marr sold 10,000 shares of CUBE stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $37.5. The price of the stock has increased by 2.61% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Timothy M Martin sold 34,014 shares of CUBE stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $38.32. The price of the stock has increased by 0.42% since.

