Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) CFO and Treasurer Steve E. Krognes Sold $3.1 million of Shares

CFO and Treasurer of Denali Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Steve E. Krognes (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of DNLI on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $61.89 a share. The total sale was $3.1 million.

Denali Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $7.56 billion; its shares were traded at around $62.450000 with a P/E ratio of 240.19 and P/S ratio of 24.78.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of DNLI stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $66.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.88% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO and Treasurer Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of DNLI stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $65.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.06% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO and Secretary Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of DNLI stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $61.02. The price of the stock has increased by 2.34% since.

Director Vicki L Sato sold 1,666 shares of DNLI stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $61.61. The price of the stock has increased by 1.36% since.

Chief Medical Officer Carole Ho sold 7,092 shares of DNLI stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $66.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.92% since.

Director Marc Tessier-lavigne sold 100,000 shares of DNLI stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $66.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.69% since.

