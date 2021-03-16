Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) Exec. Vice President and CFO Charles G Kim Sold $723,103 of Shares

Exec. Vice President and CFO of Commerce Bancshares Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Charles G Kim (insider trades) sold 9,023 shares of CBSH on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $80.14 a share. The total sale was $723,103.

Commerce Bancshares Inc is engaged in banking business, providing a range of retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. Commerce Bancshares Inc has a market cap of $9.31 billion; its shares were traded at around $79.540000 with a P/E ratio of 27.34 and P/S ratio of 6.90. The dividend yield of Commerce Bancshares Inc stocks is 1.32%. GuruFocus rated Commerce Bancshares Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO John W Kemper sold 4,290 shares of CBSH stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $80.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.74% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Controller Paul A Steiner sold 932 shares of CBSH stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $80.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.62% since.

Senior Vice President David L. Roller sold 866 shares of CBSH stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $75.13. The price of the stock has increased by 5.87% since.

Executive Vice President John K Handy sold 2,535 shares of CBSH stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $75.08. The price of the stock has increased by 5.94% since.

Exec. Vice President & CCO David L Orf sold 430 shares of CBSH stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $76.25. The price of the stock has increased by 4.31% since.

Senior Vice President Douglas D Neff sold 508 shares of CBSH stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $75.7. The price of the stock has increased by 5.07% since.

