Cerus Corp (CERS) President and CEO William Mariner Greenman Sold $997,877 of Shares

March 16, 2021 | About: CERS -0.62%

President and CEO of Cerus Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William Mariner Greenman (insider trades) sold 156,407 shares of CERS on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $6.38 a share. The total sale was $997,877.

Cerus Corp is a biomedical products company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Cerus Corp has a market cap of $1.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $6.380000 with and P/S ratio of 9.15. Cerus Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 10.50% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 156,407 shares of CERS stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $6.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 29,331 shares of CERS stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $6.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO Vivek K Jayaraman sold 37,149 shares of CERS stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $6.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since.
  • Chief Scientific Officer Laurence M Corash sold 23,775 shares of CERS stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $6.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since.
  • Chief Medical Officer Richard J Benjamin sold 49,331 shares of CERS stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $6.36. The price of the stock has increased by 0.31% since.
  • Chief Legal Officer Chrystal Menard sold 29,331 shares of CERS stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $6.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since.
  • SVP Reg. & Quality Carol Moore sold 29,331 shares of CERS stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $6.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CERS, click here

.

