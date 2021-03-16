Seaport Global Acquisition Corp (SGAMU) CEO Stephen C Smith Bought $52,662 of Shares

CEO of Seaport Global Acquisition Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephen C Smith (insider trades) bought 5,314 shares of SGAMU on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $9.91 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $52,662.

with and P/S ratio of 1.01.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Stephen C Smith bought 5,314 shares of SGAMU stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $9.91. The price of the stock has increased by 3.94% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SGAMU, click here