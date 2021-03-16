>
Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) EVP & CFO Daniel J Cancelmi Sold $12 million of Shares

March 16, 2021 | About: THC -5.37%

EVP & CFO of Tenet Healthcare Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Daniel J Cancelmi (insider trades) sold 214,302 shares of THC on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $55.78 a share. The total sale was $12 million.

Tenet Healthcare Corp is a healthcare service provider in the US. The company operates acute-care hospitals that includes ambulatory surgery centers, diagnostic imaging centers, and urgent care centers across United States. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a market cap of $5.78 billion; its shares were traded at around $54.470000 with a P/E ratio of 14.66 and P/S ratio of 0.34. Tenet Healthcare Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 13.80% over the past 10 years.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CFO Daniel J Cancelmi sold 214,302 shares of THC stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $55.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.35% since.

For the complete insider trading history of THC, click here

.

