Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. Buys Thryv Holdings Inc, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Sells Gogo Inc

Investment company Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Thryv Holdings Inc, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, sells Gogo Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mudrick Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. owns 5 stocks with a total value of $361 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY) - 18,318,049 shares, 68.55% of the total portfolio. New Position Gogo Inc (GOGO) - 6,185,348 shares, 16.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.12% Globalstar Inc (GSAT) - 99,909,298 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) - 9,134,548 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. New Position Iconix Brand Group Inc (ICON) - 538,086 shares, 0.19% of the total portfolio.

Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Thryv Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.1 and $14.39, with an estimated average price of $10.58. The stock is now traded at around $18.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 68.55%. The holding were 18,318,049 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.12 and $4.65, with an estimated average price of $3.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.37%. The holding were 9,134,548 shares as of 2020-12-31.