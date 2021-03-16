>
Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. Buys Thryv Holdings Inc, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Sells Gogo Inc

March 16, 2021 | About: THRY -4.64% AMC -7.26%

Investment company Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Thryv Holdings Inc, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, sells Gogo Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mudrick Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. owns 5 stocks with a total value of $361 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Mudrick Capital Management, L.P.
  1. Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY) - 18,318,049 shares, 68.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Gogo Inc (GOGO) - 6,185,348 shares, 16.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.12%
  3. Globalstar Inc (GSAT) - 99,909,298 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
  4. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) - 9,134,548 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Iconix Brand Group Inc (ICON) - 538,086 shares, 0.19% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY)

Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Thryv Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.1 and $14.39, with an estimated average price of $10.58. The stock is now traded at around $18.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 68.55%. The holding were 18,318,049 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.12 and $4.65, with an estimated average price of $3.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.37%. The holding were 9,134,548 shares as of 2020-12-31.



