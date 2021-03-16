>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Zscaler Inc (ZS) CFO Remo Canessa Sold $861,374 of Shares

March 16, 2021 | About: ZS -1.13%

CFO of Zscaler Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Remo Canessa (insider trades) sold 4,699 shares of ZS on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $183.31 a share. The total sale was $861,374.

Zscaler Inc is a cloud security company. It engages in developing a platform incorporating core security functionalities needed to enable users to safely utilize authorized applications and services based on an organization's policies. Zscaler Inc has a market cap of $24.77 billion; its shares were traded at around $182.180000 with and P/S ratio of 45.11.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of ZS stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $183.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.62% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President of R&D and CTO Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of ZS stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $183.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.62% since.
  • Chief Legal Officer Robert Schlossman sold 3,104 shares of ZS stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $183.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.62% since.
  • Pres Go-To-Mkt/ Chief Rev Ofcr Dali Rajic sold 14,090 shares of ZS stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $183.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.62% since.
  • Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of ZS stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $183.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.78% since.
  • President of R&D and CTO Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of ZS stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $187. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.58% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ZS, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)