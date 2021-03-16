Zscaler Inc (ZS) CFO Remo Canessa Sold $861,374 of Shares

CFO of Zscaler Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Remo Canessa (insider trades) sold 4,699 shares of ZS on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $183.31 a share. The total sale was $861,374.
Zscaler Inc is a cloud security company. It engages in developing a platform incorporating core security functionalities needed to enable users to safely utilize authorized applications and services based on an organization's policies. Zscaler Inc has a market cap of $24.77 billion; its shares were traded at around $182.180000 with and P/S ratio of 45.11.
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of ZS stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $183.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.62% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- President of R&D and CTO Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of ZS stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $183.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.62% since.
- Chief Legal Officer Robert Schlossman sold 3,104 shares of ZS stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $183.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.62% since.
- Pres Go-To-Mkt/ Chief Rev Ofcr Dali Rajic sold 14,090 shares of ZS stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $183.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.62% since.
- Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of ZS stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $183.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.78% since.
- President of R&D and CTO Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of ZS stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $187. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.58% since.
For the complete insider trading history of ZS, click here.