>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Ignyta Inc (RXDX) COO Mark Stenhouse Bought $266,000 of Shares

March 16, 2021 | About: RXDX -8%

COO of Ignyta Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark Stenhouse (insider trades) bought 14,000 shares of RXDX on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $19 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $266,000.

Ignyta Inc is a precision oncology biotechnology company. Its research is targeting tumor reduction and cancer treatment through both integrated therapeutic and companion diagnostics. It aims to develop and commercialize molecularly targeted therapies. Ignyta Inc has a market cap of $1.82 billion; its shares were traded at around $26.950000 .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • 10% Owner Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 850,000 shares of RXDX stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $19. The price of the stock has increased by 41.84% since.
  • COO Mark Stenhouse bought 14,000 shares of RXDX stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $19. The price of the stock has increased by 41.84% since.
  • Director Joseph C Papa bought 15,000 shares of RXDX stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $19. The price of the stock has increased by 41.84% since.
  • Director Helen C. Adams bought 500 shares of RXDX stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $19. The price of the stock has increased by 41.84% since.
  • 10% Owner Investments, Lp Rtw bought 800,000 shares of RXDX stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $19. The price of the stock has increased by 41.84% since.

For the complete insider trading history of RXDX, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)