Ignyta Inc (RXDX) COO Mark Stenhouse Bought $266,000 of Shares

COO of Ignyta Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark Stenhouse (insider trades) bought 14,000 shares of RXDX on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $19 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $266,000.

Ignyta Inc is a precision oncology biotechnology company. Its research is targeting tumor reduction and cancer treatment through both integrated therapeutic and companion diagnostics. It aims to develop and commercialize molecularly targeted therapies. Ignyta Inc has a market cap of $1.82 billion; its shares were traded at around $26.950000 .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

10% Owner Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 850,000 shares of RXDX stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $19. The price of the stock has increased by 41.84% since.

Director Joseph C Papa bought 15,000 shares of RXDX stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $19. The price of the stock has increased by 41.84% since.

Director Helen C. Adams bought 500 shares of RXDX stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $19. The price of the stock has increased by 41.84% since.

10% Owner Investments, Lp Rtw bought 800,000 shares of RXDX stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $19. The price of the stock has increased by 41.84% since.

