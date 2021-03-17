>
Levi Strauss (LEVI) EVP & COO Elizabeth T O'neill Sold $1.1 million of Shares

March 17, 2021 | About: LEVI -2.76%

EVP & COO of Levi Strauss (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Elizabeth T O'neill (insider trades) sold 41,412 shares of LEVI on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $25.59 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Levi Strauss & Co has a market cap of $10 billion; its shares were traded at around $25.000000 with and P/S ratio of 2.27. The dividend yield of Levi Strauss & Co stocks is 0.80%.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Charles V Bergh sold 359,649 shares of LEVI stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $25.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.3% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Executive VP and CFO Harmit J Singh sold 262,234 shares of LEVI stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $24.67. The price of the stock has increased by 1.34% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • 10% Owner Margaret E. Haas sold 55,394 shares of LEVI stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $25.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.88% since.
  • 10% Owner Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 184,646 shares of LEVI stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $25.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.88% since.
  • 10% Owner Jennifer C. Haas sold 14,772 shares of LEVI stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $25.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.88% since.
  • EVP & Chief Commercial Officer Seth M. Ellison sold 82,705 shares of LEVI stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $25.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.16% since.

