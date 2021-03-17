5 Guru Stocks Growing Earnings

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, as of March 17, the following guru-held companies have positive future earnings estimates from Morningstar analysts.

HCA

Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were trading around $189.43 on Wednesday.

The health care provider has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 9 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 22.50% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 11.44%. The return on assets of 7.9% is outperforming 84% of companies in the health care providers and services industry.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.88% of outstanding shares, followed by First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.70% and Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.52%.

Honda

On Wednesday, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) was trading around $29.77 per share.

With a market cap of $51.40 billion, the company, which manufactures automobiles, motorcycles and power products, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10. Its earnings per share have climbed 14.60% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 13.45%. The return on equity of 5.09% and ROA of 2.03% are outperforming 56% of companies in the vehicles and parts industry.

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.39% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.23% and Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04%.

Northrop Grumman

Shares of Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE:NOC) were trading around $301.79 per share on Wednesday.

With a market cap of $50.31 billion, the defense contractor has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 9 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 5.20% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 1.30%. The ROE of 32.78% and ROA of 7.35% are outperforming 82% of companies in the aerospace and defense industry.

Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.31% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.10% and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.

T. Rowe Price

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) was trading around $173.72 per share on Wednesday.

The company, which provides asset management services, has a market cap of $39.60 billion and a GuruFocus profitability rating of 10 out of 10. Its earnings per share have climbed 18.70% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 8.42%. The ROE of 32.85% and ROA of 24.59% are outperforming 93% of companies in the asset management industry.

With 0.36% of outstanding shares, Pioneer Investments is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15% and Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.14%.

Centene

On Wednesday, Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) was trading around $62.90 per share.

With a market cap of $36.58 billion, the managed care organization has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 10.10% over the last three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 13.43%. The return on equity of 8.02% and return on assets of 2.89% are underperforming 78% of companies in the health care plans industry.

With 2.25% of outstanding shares, Halvorsen is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by the Vanguard Health Care Fund with 1.65%, Pioneer Investments with 0.43% and Hotchkis & Wiley with 0.35%.

