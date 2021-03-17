>
Garmin (GRMN) CFO and Treasurer Douglas G. Boessen Sold $1.5 million of Shares

March 17, 2021 | About: GRMN -2.51%

CFO and Treasurer of Garmin (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Douglas G. Boessen (insider trades) sold 11,839 shares of GRMN on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $127.86 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Garmin Ltd designs, develops, manufactures, markets and distributes hand-held, wrist-based, portable, fixed-mount, positioning system enabled and other navigation, communication and sensor-based products. Garmin Ltd has a market cap of $24.46 billion; its shares were traded at around $127.670000 with a P/E ratio of 24.74 and P/S ratio of 5.85. The dividend yield of Garmin Ltd stocks is 1.91%. Garmin Ltd had an annual average EBITDA growth of 5.80% over the past 10 years.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO and Treasurer Douglas G. Boessen sold 11,839 shares of GRMN stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $127.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.15% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • VP, Man. Director - Auto OEM Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of GRMN stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $128.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.3% since.
  • EVP, Operations Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of GRMN stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $126.9. The price of the stock has increased by 0.61% since.
  • VP, Man. Director - Auto OEM Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of GRMN stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $127.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.06% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GRMN, click here

.

