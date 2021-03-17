Ii-vi Inc (IIVI) CEO Vincent D Jr Mattera Sold $610,810 of Shares

CEO of Ii-vi Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Vincent D Jr Mattera (insider trades) sold 8,500 shares of IIVI on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $71.86 a share. The total sale was $610,810.

II-VI Inc develops and manufactures engineered materials and opto-electronic components and products for precision use in industrial, optical communications, military, semiconductor and life science applications. Ii-vi Inc has a market cap of $7.62 billion; its shares were traded at around $72.720000 with a P/E ratio of 42.79 and P/S ratio of 2.55. Ii-vi Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 9.40% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Ii-vi Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Vincent D Jr Mattera sold 8,500 shares of IIVI stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $91.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 20.61% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Technology Officer Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of IIVI stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $86.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.23% since.

