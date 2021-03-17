Duke Realty Corp (DRE) President and CEO James B. Connor Sold $821,200 of Shares

President and CEO of Duke Realty Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James B. Connor (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of DRE on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $41.06 a share. The total sale was $821,200.

Duke Realty Corp is a self-administered and self-managed REIT. The company is engaged in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office real estate. It also provides real estate services to third-party owners. Duke Realty Corp has a market cap of $15.33 billion; its shares were traded at around $41.020000 with a P/E ratio of 51.28 and P/S ratio of 15.45. The dividend yield of Duke Realty Corp stocks is 2.38%. Duke Realty Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 0.60% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of DRE stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $41.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.1% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DRE, click here