Duke Realty Corp (DRE) President and CEO James B. Connor Sold $821,200 of Shares

President and CEO of Duke Realty Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James B. Connor (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of DRE on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $41.06 a share. The total sale was $821,200.
Duke Realty Corp is a self-administered and self-managed REIT. The company is engaged in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office real estate. It also provides real estate services to third-party owners. Duke Realty Corp has a market cap of $15.33 billion; its shares were traded at around $41.020000 with a P/E ratio of 51.28 and P/S ratio of 15.45. The dividend yield of Duke Realty Corp stocks is 2.38%. Duke Realty Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 0.60% over the past 10 years.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 12 Warning Signs with DRE. Click here to check it out.
- DRE 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of DRE
- Peter Lynch Chart of DRE
CEO Recent Trades:
- President and CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of DRE stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $41.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.1% since.
For the complete insider trading history of DRE, click here.