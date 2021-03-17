3 Stocks Trading Below the Peter Lynch Earnings Line

Value investors may be interested in the following three stocks since their share prices are trading below their respective Peter Lynch earnings lines, indicating they could be undervalued. Sell-side analysts on Wall Street have also issued positive ratings for these companies.

The Cooper Companies

The first stock to consider is The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO), a San Ramon, California-based global medical device manufacturer.

The chart exhibits that the share price ($382.19 at close on March 16) is currently trading below the Peter Lynch earnings line ($679.5 as of Jan. 28, 2021).

The stock has lost approximately 51% over the past year through Tuesday for a market capitalization of $18.60 billion and a 52-week range of $236.68 to $401.92.

Wall Street sell-side analysts estimate the share price will increase over the next 52 weeks as the target price of $406.45 represents a 7.2% upside from Tuesday's closing price. The stock has a median recommendation rating between buy and hold. Earnings per share are also expected to increase 35.3% to $13.04 this year, 10.70% to $14.44 in 2022 and 10% per year (on average) over the next five years.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 6 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 8 out of 10 to its profitability.

Vanguard Group Inc. leads the group of top fund holders of the company, holding 11.31% of shares outstanding. It is followed by T Rowe Price Associates Inc. with 8.04% and BlackRock Inc. with 7.85%.

Hologic

The second stock to consider is Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX), a Marlborough, Massachusetts-based developer and supplier of medical systems and medical products for women's health in the U.S. and internationally.

The chart illustrates that the share price ($71.95 per share as of March 16) is currently standing below the Peter Lynch earnings line ($79.05 as of Dec. 30, 2020).

The stock has climbed more than 140% over the past year through Tuesday, determining a market capitalization of $18.62 billion and a 52-week range of $26.49 to $85.

Wall Street sell-side analysts predict the share price will rebound strongly within 52 weeks, reaching a target price of $88.85 per share, which mirrors more than 23% upside from Tuesday's closing price. The stock has a median recommendation rating of buy. Analysts forecast that the trailing 12-month earnings per share will rise 10.5% every year over the next five years.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 7 out of 10 to its profitability.

T. Rowe Price is the largest fund holder of the company, owning 15.24% of shares outstanding. It is followed by Vanguard Group with 10.69% of shares outstanding and BlackRock with 8.09%.

Quest Diagnostics

The third stock to consider is Quest Diagnostics Inc, (NYSE:DGX), a Secaucus, New Jersey-based diagnostics and research services provider.

The chart shows the share price ($122.68 per share at close on March 16) is currently trading below the Peter Lynch earnings line ($156.6 as of Dec. 30, 2020).

The stock has gained more than 60% over the past year through Tuesday, which determined a market capitalization of $16.62 billion and a 52-week range of $73.02 to $134.71.

Wall Street predicts this stock will bounce back strongly within 12 months as sell-side analysts have established an average target price of $140.07, which reflects 12.4% upside from Tuesday's closing price. The stock has a recommendation between a buy and a hold rating. The trailing 12-month earnings per share are projected to go up 9.22% annually over the next five years.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 6 out of 10 to the financial strength and of 9 out of 10 to the profitability of the company.

Vanguard Group is the top fund holder with 10.78% of shares outstanding. It is followed by BlackRock with 8.51% and State Street Corp. with 4.78%.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: