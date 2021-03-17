>
James Li
James Li
Articles (1505)  | Author's Website |

Pinduoduo Skids on 4th-Quarter Earnings Miss

Founder of Chinese e-commerce company steps down as chairman

March 17, 2021 | About: PDD -7.1% BABA +2.82% JD -0.45%

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD), a Shanghai-based e-commerce company, sank over 6% on Wednesday on the back of releasing fourth-quarter earnings that missed consensus estimates. The company also reported that founder Colin Huang has relinquished his role as chairman to explore future growth ideas.

For the quarter ending December 2020, Pinduoduo reported a net loss of 1,376.4 million Chinese yuan ($210.9 million) compared with a net loss of ¥1,751.6 million for the quarter ending December 2019. The non-GAAP net loss translated to 2 cents per share in U.S. dollars and underperformed the Wall Street estimate of 1 cent in earnings per share.

894cbfca9b14f33efe77141660929f9a.png

Company founder steps down as chairman

Huang said in the company's 2021 shareholder letter that he passed the chairman role to Pinduoduo CEO Chen Lei. The founder said that he is "probably the most suitable person" to explore ideas for the company to achieve 10 years from now "the same quality and pace of growth" that the company achieved in 2020. Huang further said that the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the company's transition from a pure asset-light third-party model to an asset-heavy model with investments in warehouses, agriculture-focused logistics and upstream sources of agriculture products.

The founder later mentioned that he plans to work on research in life sciences and food sciences to bolster Pinduoduo's roots in agriculture and its philosophy of "Benefit All, People First and More Open."

Fourth-quarter earnings summary

Pinduoduo Vice President of Finance Tony Ma said the company "continued to deliver strong results" during the December quarter, with full-year 2020 revenues increasing 97% from full-year 2019 revenues. Strong revenue growth in online marketing sales and transaction services, which increased 95% and 105% year over year, contributed to the overall company revenue growth.

1ccde9e6bc56f3374395f9fc79a0b484.png

Despite strong revenue growth, costs of goods sold increased more than 400% on the back of costs and expenses for merchandise sales, higher costs of payment processing fees, cloud service fees, merchant support services and delivery and storage fees.

b2921045fea41d50d01635024fbb58c3.png

Stock falls on earnings miss and chairman change

Shares of Pinduoduo hit an intraday low of $140.36 Wednesday morning, down approximately 12.76% from Tuesday's close of $160.89.

4efcffaf26a00456c3f5b492ecca3274.png

GuruFocus ranks Pinduoduo's financial strength 6 out of 10 on the back of debt-to-equity ratios outperforming over 69% of global competitors, which include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) and JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD). Additionally, the company has a solid Piotroski F-score of 6 and a strong Altman Z-score of 11.52.

0a2d117f9ec26a2f22731a12568616f0.png

Gurus with large holdings in Pinduoduo include Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Tiger Global Management and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies.

9b28f030e83a07b07f5614086269a75d.png

Disclosure: No positions.

James Li
I am an editorial researcher at GuruFocus. I have a Master's in Finance from SMU, and I enjoy writing reports on financial trends and investor portfolios. Follow me on Twitter at @JamesLiGuru!

