Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) CEO Jose Margolis Sold $7.4 million of Shares

March 17, 2021 | About: EXR -1.95%

CEO of Extra Space Storage Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jose Margolis (insider trades) sold 56,000 shares of EXR on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $132.69 a share. The total sale was $7.4 million.

Extra Space Storage Inc is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops professionally managed self-storage facilities. Extra Space Storage Inc has a market cap of $17.28 billion; its shares were traded at around $130.960000 with a P/E ratio of 35.38 and P/S ratio of 12.72. The dividend yield of Extra Space Storage Inc stocks is 2.82%. Extra Space Storage Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 16.20% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Extra Space Storage Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Jose Margolis sold 56,000 shares of EXR stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $132.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.3% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EXR, click here

.

