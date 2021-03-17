Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR) President, CEO and Director Paul E. Smithers Sold $789,000 of Shares

President, CEO and Director of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paul E. Smithers (insider trades) sold 4,000 shares of IIPR on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $197.25 a share. The total sale was $789,000.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a market cap of $4.66 billion; its shares were traded at around $194.660000 with a P/E ratio of 60.46 and P/S ratio of 32.95. The dividend yield of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc stocks is 2.31%.

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO and Treasurer Catherine Hastings sold 1,200 shares of IIPR stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $180.01. The price of the stock has increased by 8.14% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive Chairman Alan D Gold sold 4,000 shares of IIPR stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $185. The price of the stock has increased by 5.22% since.

Executive Chairman Alan D Gold sold 6,000 shares of IIPR stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $185.47. The price of the stock has increased by 4.95% since.

VP, Gen. Counsel and Secretary Brian J. Wolfe sold 4,306 shares of IIPR stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $202.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.88% since.

