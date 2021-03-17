Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) Chairman, President & CEO Steven H Collis Sold $3.8 million of Shares

Chairman, President & CEO of Amerisourcebergen Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Steven H Collis (insider trades) sold 33,697 shares of ABC on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $112.71 a share. The total sale was $3.8 million.

AmerisourceBergen Corp is a pharmaceutical services company. It provides drug distribution and related healthcare services and solutions to pharmacy, physician, and manufacturer customers based in the United States and Canada. Amerisourcebergen Corp has a market cap of $23.34 billion; its shares were traded at around $114.000000 with and P/S ratio of 0.12. The dividend yield of Amerisourcebergen Corp stocks is 1.51%.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President & CEO Steven H Collis sold 33,697 shares of ABC stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $112.71. The price of the stock has increased by 1.14% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP & Chief Accounting Officer Lazarus Krikorian sold 16,236 shares of ABC stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $108.48. The price of the stock has increased by 5.09% since.

Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee Iii sold 5,801 shares of ABC stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $105.01. The price of the stock has increased by 8.56% since.

