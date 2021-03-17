Aegion Corp (AEGN) President & CEO Charles R Gordon Sold $1.4 million of Shares

President & CEO of Aegion Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Charles R Gordon (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of AEGN on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $27.81 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Aegion Corp is an engineering and construction company combining technologies with market expertise. It provides solutions for the strengthening of buildings, bridges and other structures. Aegion Corp has a market cap of $860.726 million; its shares were traded at around $28.000000 with and P/S ratio of 1.08.

CEO Recent Trades:

